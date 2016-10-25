Russia: Humanitarian corridors in Syria's Aleppo still open

Russia's Defense Ministry says that humanitarian corridors out of Syria's Aleppo are still open and that there have been no Russian or Syrian airstrikes on the besieged city for seven days now.
The ministry's spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said on Tuesday that a total of 48 women and children left eastern Aleppo the previous evening.
There was no immediate confirmation from the rebels in the eastern, rebel-held districts of Aleppo.
Konashenkov says the six humanitarian corridors out of the eastern part of the city continue to function "around the clock." He says that Russian and Syrian warplanes "are not approaching the city and are not carrying out attacks."
Konashenkov's statement came after fighting resumed in Aleppo over the weekend, with Syrian government forces shelling opposition districts.
