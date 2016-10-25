Brazil probe past gang rape attack of same woman

Brazilian authorities are investigating whether the victim of a gang rape was previously attacked by the same drug gang.
The attack highlights the pervasive violence against women and girls in Latin America's largest nation just months after a 16-year-old girl was gang-raped.
The latest victim is a 34-year-old woman who police say was attacked last week by men at a bar and on a street in Sao Goncalo suburb, part of larger Rio de Janeiro.
Investigator Debora Rodrigues says she is looking at another possible attack the victim says the same gang committed in 2013.
Police are seeking at least 10 men in the latest gang rape. Two teenagers were detained the night of the attack when police found the victim naked and crying outside the bar.
