October 27, 2016 6:43 AM

Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The latest on developments in U.S. financial markets:

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as investors welcome more positive news on earnings from U.S. companies.

Drugmaker Celgene jumped 4 percent in early trading Thursday after reporting earnings that easily beat analysts' forecasts. Electric car maker Tesla also rose 4 percent after reporting its first quarterly profit in three years.

Twitter rose 2 percent after announcing layoffs.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,226. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,142. The Nasdaq composite rose 14 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,264.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.84 percent.

