Families plead for answers in Australian theme park deaths

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood Pause

2:02 Fare check at downtown Sacramento light rail stop goes out of control

1:37 3-year-old's body recovered from canal

4:22 Sean & Shawn Show: Small School Predictions for Week 10

3:04 Laci Peterson's mom, others speak out on death penalty propositions

1:44 Quinn Hagerman reflects on Merced's CCC championship

1:18 Merced deputies search for missing Delhi boy

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life