Army says 2-star general committed suicide

The Army says the death of a two-star general on a military base in Alabama has been ruled a suicide.
Maj. Gen. John Rossi was found dead July 31 in his home on Redstone Arsenal, and an investigation was undertaken. Rossi had just moved onto the base and was scheduled to be promoted to lieutenant general and assume command of Army Space and Missile Defense Command.
Suicide has been a major problem in the military in recent years, rarely affecting officers as high ranking as Rossi.
A written statement by the Army on Friday made no mention of what might have prompted Rossi to take his own life. It called Rossi a respected leader who had served 33 years in uniform.
