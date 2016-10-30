The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Sunday, October 30, 2016
A wet weather pattern will continue across many states west of the Plains on Sunday, while a frontal system shifts over the Northeast.
A robust area of low pressure will move north northeastward across the Northwest. A cold frontal boundary associated with this system will extend south southwestward. As this frontal boundary moves over northern California and the Pacific Northwest, moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds will develop across the region. Locally heavy rain will bring threats of flash flooding to western facing slopes along the northern Sierra Nevada and the southern edge of the Cascades. High elevation snow showers will also impact the Sierra Nevada, the northern Cascades and the northern Rockies. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will remain in effect for the Sierra Nevada through Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, another area of low pressure will push eastward over New England and the western Atlantic. A cold frontal boundary associated with this system will extend west southwestward across southern New England, the northern Mid-Atlantic, the Midwest and the middle Mississippi Valley. As cold air settles in over the Northeast, a mixture of rain and snow will develop in northwest New England. Precipitation will fall mostly as rain across most of the Midwest and the northern Mid-Atlantic on Sunday.
A ridge of high pressure should keep conditions warm and dry from the southern Plains to the Southeast. Isolated storms will be possible along the southern tip of Florida.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Saturday have ranged from a morning low of 26 degrees at Clayton Lake, Maine to a high of 92 degrees at Gila Bend AF Aux AP, Gila, Ariz.
