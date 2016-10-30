Nation & World

October 30, 2016 4:18 AM

Syria TV: Rebel shelling in Aleppo kills 3 children, 1 adult

By ALBERT AJI Associated Press
DAMASCUS, Syria

Syrian State TV says four people, including three children, have been killed and several others wounded in insurgent shelling of government-controlled western districts of Aleppo city.

The Sunday shelling comes on the third day of a rebel offensive that aims to breach a government siege on Aleppo's rebel-held eastern districts. A tight siege has been in place since July.

The fighting in western Aleppo focused on the district of Al-Assad, captured by rebels a day earlier, and another one further north.

The state TV report says the civilians were killed in four districts of western Aleppo.

A Syrian military official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, says the government is reinforcing its positions in and around the city to repel rebel advances.

