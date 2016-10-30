Montenegro's election commission declares final results

Montenegro's state election commission has declared the final results of the Oct. 16 parliamentary election despite a walkout by opposition representatives who have alleged irregularities during the vote.
The commission late Saturday confirmed the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists won 36 seats in the 81-member parliament, followed by opposition Democratic Front with 18 seats and the Key Coalition with nine. The remaining seats went to smaller groups.
Opposition parties have insisted the election was marred by irregularities, including a ban on popular WhatsApp and Viber messaging services. The election was also marked by the arrest of 20 people suspected of planning armed attacks and the capture of pro-Western Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic.
Pro-Russian groups are opposed to Montenegro's bid to join NATO.
Comments