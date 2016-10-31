Potential juror questioning set in Ohio police shooting case

An Ohio judge has begun questioning potential jurors for the murder trial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man during a traffic stop.
Hamilton County Judge Megan Shanahan on Monday asked the pool of some 200 prospective jurors for Ray Tensing's trial about possible conflicts they might have if chosen. She expects the trial to end by Nov. 18.
The 26-year-old Tensing has pleaded not guilty to murder and voluntary manslaughter charges in the shooting of 43-year-old Sam DuBose. The University of Cincinnati fired Tensing.
The case has added to increased attention nationally to the treatment of black people by police. Jury selection was beginning Monday in Charleston for the murder trial of a white former South Carolina officer in a black man's shooting.
