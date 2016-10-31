Tight security measures in Beirut ahead of presidential vote

Lebanese forces tightened security in downtown Beirut on Monday as lawmakers started gathering for a session to elect a new president, a vote that's expected to end more than two years of a political vacuum in the country's top post.
Christian leader Michel Aoun, a former army commander and strong ally of the militant Hezbollah group, is widely expected to win a two-third majority vote to become Lebanon's president.
Lebanon has been without a head of state for 29 months after President Michel Suleiman stepped down at the end of his term in May 2014. Since then, 45 sessions to elect a new leader have failed due to political infighting that led to of a lack of quorum.
Around noon Monday, more than 100 of the 128-member legislature arrived at the parliament building guaranteeing the needed quorum for the session to start.
The situation turned in Aoun's favor earlier this month when former Prime Minister Saad Hariri who heads the largest bloc in parliament said he would support the Christian leader for president.
Once elected, the 81-year-old Aoun will return to the presidential palace in the southeastern Beirut suburb of Baabda, exactly 26 years after he was forced out of it as army commander and interim premier by Syrian forces and Lebanese troops loyal to a rival commander.
Ahead of the vote, army helicopters flew over the city and cars were banned from entering most of central Beirut. Metal detectors were set up in the streets around Parliament.
"We tell those who will vote with us and those who will drop a blank ballot that we want to start a new page with them," said legislator Ibrahim Kenaan, a senior member of Aoun's Free Patriotic Movement.
Elsewhere in Lebanon, thousands of his party supporters gathered in major squares and streets of Christian areas for celebrations once the results are announced.
Aoun will be Lebanon's 13th president since the country gained independence from France in 1943.
