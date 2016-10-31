Quotations in the News

"Your actions in recent months have demonstrated a disturbing double standard for treatment of sensitive information, with what appears to be a clear intent to aid one political party over another." — Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid in a letter to FBI Director James Comey after the agency announced it was reopening the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of state.
---
"We pinned him down. He's dead ... It was an extremely good job of police work by every agency involved." — Oklahoma Highway Patrol Chief Ricky Adams to The Oklahoman after a weeklong manhunt for fugitive Michael Dale Vance Jr. ended in a police chase and shootout.
