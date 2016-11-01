No dropping: Law mandating horse poop bags rankles Amish

2:10 Merced Multicultural Art Center celebrates Dia de los Muertos Pause

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

4:22 Sean & Shawn Show: Small School Predictions for Week 10

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

0:26 Fatal shooting in Turlock

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

0:47 Procession for Fresno County sheriff's deputy who died after accidental shooting

1:17 Fatal crash near Davis High

2:42 Pitman pulls away from Golden Valley