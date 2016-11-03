AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

This isn't 'Survivor,' Obama says; Trump, Clinton fire away
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump warned Thursday that a cloud of investigation would follow Hillary Clinton into the White House, evoking the bitter impeachment battle of the 1990s in a closing campaign argument meant to bring wayward Republicans home. Clinton and her allies, led by President Barack Obama, told voters to get serious about the dangers of Trump.
As polls show Trump closing in on Clinton in key battleground states, her campaign is rushing to shore up support in some long-standing Democratic strongholds. That includes the campaign's Michigan firewall, a remarkable situation for a candidate who looked to be cruising to an easy win just a week ago.
Clinton's shrunken lead has given Trump's campaign a glimmer of hope, one he's trying to broaden into a breakthrough before time runs out. That means zeroing in on questions of Clinton's trustworthiness and a new FBI review of an aide's emails.
The attack is aimed at appealing to moderate Republicans and independents who have been the holdouts of his campaign, turned off by his behavior but equally repelled by the possible return of the Clintons.
"Here we go again with the Clintons — you remember the impeachment and the problems." Trump said Thursday at a rally in Jacksonville. "That's not what we need in our country, folks. We need someone who is ready to go to work."
Melania Trump vows to take on cyberbullying as first lady
BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump's wife, Melania, made a rare appearance on the campaign trail on Thursday, pledging to focus on combatting online bullying and serve as an advocate for women and children if her husband is elected to the White House.
Her description of the perils of social media seemed at odds with her husband's divisive and bullying rhetoric throughout the campaign.
"Our culture has gotten too mean and too rough, especially to children and teenagers," said Mrs. Trump, delivering a get-out-the-vote speech in the Philadelphia suburbs with less than a week to go before Election Day. "It is never okay when a 12-year-old girl or boy is mocked, bullied or attacked" in the school yard, she argued, but it is "absolutely unacceptable when it is done by someone with no name hiding on the internet. "
"We have to find a better way to talk to each other, to disagree with each other, to respect each other," she said.
The highly personal speech, which also touched on conversations with her young son, her marriage and her own experience as an immigrant, appeared aimed at humanizing her husband in front of an audience of suburban women who are critical to Trump's hopes in Pennsylvania and other key states.
As Iraqi forces enter Mosul, some civilians don't feel safe
MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — As Iraqi forces pushed Islamic State militants out of Mosul's eastern neighborhoods this week, hundreds of civilians faced a dilemma: Stay in an area still beset by heavy fighting and surrounded by government troops that many still distrust, or evacuate for the uncertainty of a displacement camp.
The elite special forces entered the Gogjali district Tuesday, touching off an exodus by hundreds of residents, many herding sheep, cows and goats as they fled to the east.
But still more have been told by the troops to stay in their homes as the battle is changing to one of urban combat with the extremists who hold Iraq's second-largest city. Those civilians who remain have essentially become trapped on the front lines.
As a convoy of armored Iraqi vehicles twisted through narrow dirt roads, a handful of families waved. Some children shouted and smiled at the passing troops, but other residents peeked cautiously from behind garden gates. In the center of the district, a crowd lined up to collect boxes of aid.
One resident at the aid distribution site said the mood in the neighborhood was more tense than exuberant.
UN: Survivors report 240 dead in 2 Mediterranean shipwrecks
MILAN (AP) — Survivors say as many as 240 people have died in two shipwrecks off Libya, the U.N. refugee agency reported Thursday, bringing this year's toll to more than 4,220 migrants dead or missing in risky Mediterranean Sea crossings, the highest count on record.
Carlotta Sami, a UNHCR spokeswoman in Italy, said 31 survivors of two shipwrecks who arrived on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa reported that the rubber dinghies they were traveling in had capsized Wednesday in heavy seas shortly after leaving Libya.
The first dinghy — which carried around 140 people, including six children and about 20 women, some pregnant — sank when wooden planks laid at the bottom broke, causing the dinghy to capsize 25 miles (40 kilometers) off the Libyan coast, the UNHCR said. Twenty-nine people were rescued, and 12 bodies were recovered.
In a separate operation, two women found swimming at sea told rescuers that 128 other people had died in their wreck.
"I am deeply saddened by another tragedy on the high seas," said U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. "So many lives could be saved through more resettlement and legal pathways to protection. The Mediterranean is a deadly stretch of sea for refugees and migrants, yet they still see no other option but to risk their lives to cross it."
Judge found Iowa police slaying suspect hit, exploited mom
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man jailed Thursday in the killings of two police officers was facing intense money problems, had been found by a judge to hit and financially exploit his mother and was ordered to move out of her basement hours before the shootings.
Scott Michael Greene, 46, was arrested Thursday afternoon after detectives questioned him at the Des Moines police station. Greene was secured with the handcuffs that had belonged to the patrolmen who were killed in ambush-style attacks, Des Moines Sgt. Anthony Beminio and Urbandale officer Justin Martin, and was later booked into the county jail.
Greene was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. If convicted, he would receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole. A statement from Des Moines police said the investigation has produced probable cause to support the charges.
Police said earlier Thursday that a search dog recovered a high-powered rifle in a wooded area that they believe Greene used to fire on the officers. Greene had been hospitalized for treatment of a pre-existing medical condition following his surrender Wednesday morning. He left the hospital Thursday.
Greene, an unemployed father who lived in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale, was behaving erratically and increasingly desperate for money in recent weeks, court records show.
Clergy join Dakota Access pipeline protesters for ceremony
CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) — Hundreds of clergy of various faiths joined protests Thursday against the Dakota Access oil pipeline in southern North Dakota, singing hymns, marching and ceremonially burning a copy of a 600-year-old document.
The interfaith event was organized to draw attention to the concerns of the Standing Rock Sioux and push elected officials to call for a halt to construction of the $3.8 billion pipeline that's to carry North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois. The tribe believes the pipeline that will skirt its reservation threatens its drinking water and cultural sites.
The pipeline "is a textbook case of marginalizing minority communities in the drive to increase fossil fuel supplies," the Rev. Peter Morales, president of the Unitarian Universalist Association, said in a statement. Morales' group sent more than 30 clergy to the event.
More than 500 clergy from around the world gathered with protesters on Thursday at a campfire at the main protest camp to burn a copy of a religious document from the 1400s sanctioning the taking of land from indigenous peoples. About 200 people then sang hymns while they marched to a bridge that was the site of a recent clash between protesters and law officers. Some held signs that read, "Clergy for Standing Rock."
"It's amazing the spirituality going around this place," said Joe Gangone, who came with an Episcopalian church group from South Dakota's Rosebud Sioux Reservation.
Authorities: Woman 'chained up like a dog' inside container
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A woman who had been reported missing along with her boyfriend in late August was found "chained up like a dog" inside a storage container, a South Carolina sheriff said Thursday.
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright told news outlets that deputies acting on a tip found her after hearing her banging on the container from the inside Thursday in the town of Woodruff, 80 miles northwest of the state capital of Columbia.
Wright said she had a chain around her neck. He says she told deputies she had been kept in the container for two months and had been fed regularly.
The sheriff said the container measured 30 feet by 15 feet by 10 or 12 feet. It was chained and locked. A message seeking additional comment from the sheriff's office wasn't immediately returned Thursday.
Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said his department's investigation into the disappearance of the woman and Charles Carver, her 32-year-old boyfriend, led authorities to the property near Woodruff where the woman was found. Carver is still missing.
Beyonce-Dixie Chicks collab sparks a clash on social media
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The surprise collaboration of Beyonce and the Dixie Chicks at the Country Music Association Awards was still rocking the music world on Thursday, but not all were impressed by the electric performance — and some country fans unleashed their anger on social media.
Since the show aired Wednesday night on ABC, the CMA's Facebook page and other social media accounts have been filled with comments about the performance of Beyonce's country-flavored song "Daddy Lessons," which generated perhaps the most attention during the show's big night, as the CMAs celebrated the awards' 50th year.
The Beyonce-Dixie Chicks performance plenty of attention and rave reviews, and had many gushing. Reese Witherspoon tweeted, "Loving this!" during the performance.
But some were outraged Beyonce and the Dixie Chicks, who have been estranged from the country music world since their insult of then-President George Bush in 2003, even were allowed to perform. Some questioned the Dixie Chicks patriotism, while others claimed that Beyonce is anti-police because she has addressed police brutality in her music videos.
Still others complained that Beyonce was not a country artist, although the CMAs routinely feature non-country artists in collaborations, including the highly praised performance at last year's show between Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton.
With drought over, Cubs' attention turns toward title repeat
CHICAGO (AP) — No more Lovable Losers. Forget those curses, too.
The Chicago Cubs ended decades of heartache and futility by beating the Cleveland Indians for their first championship since 1908 . And that means for the first time in 108 years, the Cubs can — get this — turn their attention toward a repeat.
They finally wiped out baseball's longest title drought early Thursday in Cleveland when third baseman Kris Bryant fielded Michael Martinez's grounder off Mike Montgomery and threw to Anthony Rizzo at first, closing out an epic Game 7 of the World Series against the Indians.
That set off a celebration in Chicago more than a century in the making, and it was still going on Thursday afternoon. Fans jammed the sidewalks outside Wrigley Field taking photos under the famed marquee, which read "WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS."
Across the street at the corner of Clark and Addison, the line to get into a sportswear store selling Cubs merchandise stretched around the corner.
