Afghan police: Roadside bombing in Helmand kills reporter

Afghan police say that a roadside bombing in southern Helmand province has killed an Afghan journalist and wounded another.
The explosion took place in the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah around 10 a.m. on Friday.
Police inspector Haji Garan says the blast killed Naimatullah Zaheer, a reporter with the Aryana news television. He did not identify Zaheer's wounded colleague or the outlet the colleague works for.
Garan says the reporters were among a group of local journalists driving to an area where there was intense fighting with the Taliban the previous night. He says Zaheer was parking the car when the blast went off.
In recent months, the Taliban have launched repeated and occasionally large-scale attacks on the capital in southern Helmand province, the heartland of their insurgency.
Comments