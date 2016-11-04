Albania police seize 4.2 tons of cannabis, arrest 31 people

1:22 Family of missing Merced girls pleads for help Pause

2:02 Jessica Pinasco on BC volleyball's trip to the semifinals

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

2:10 Trailer for 'Lupe Under the Sun,' made in Merced

1:54 Connor Norton on Atwater's big playoff win

4:22 Sean & Shawn Show: Small School Predictions for Week 10

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life

2:44 Baby fox rescued from sewer, documented by police body cam