AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Sheriff: Man killed at least 7, confesses to 2003 slayings
WOODRUFF, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man killed at least seven people in a hidden crime spree that lasted more than a decade and only was uncovered when police rescued a woman chained at the neck in a storage container, authorities said Saturday.
Todd Kohlhepp accepted responsibility for an unsolved massacre one day before the 13th anniversary of the deaths that stumped authorities, said Sheriff Chuck Wright, first elected a year after the murders.
Kohlhepp, 45, confessed to the deaths of the owner, service manager, mechanic and bookkeeper of Superbike Motorsports, a motorcycle shop in Chesnee, in Spartanburg County.
"God answered our prayers. If it wasn't for Him answering our prayers and Todd talking to us, I don't know that we'd ever solve that case," Wright said.
Wright says Kohlhepp also showed law enforcement officers Saturday where he says he buried two of his other victims on his 95-acre property near Woodruff. Kohlhepp, in handcuffs and wearing an orange jumpsuit, was at the site for less than an hour.
Trump pressing into Democratic territory in final days
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Fighting as a party of one, Donald Trump vowed Saturday to press into Democratic strongholds over the campaign's final days as Hillary Clinton looked to an army of A-list celebrities and politicos to defend her narrowing path to the presidency.
The divisive Republican outsider conceded he was largely on his own — even as he promised to march into Minnesota, a state that hasn't backed a GOP presidential nominee in more than four decades.
"Hillary Clinton has all of these celebrities and failed politicians out campaigning for her," a defiant Trump said in North Carolina, one of four battleground states he was visiting on Saturday. "I just have me, but I have my family."
At a subsequent appearance in Nevada, a disturbance erupted near the podium in the middle of Trump's speech. Two agents rushed the Republican nominee off stage after someone yelled "Gun!", the Secret Service said in a statement. The person was apprehended but no weapon was found, the agency said.
Trump returned minutes later and declared, "We will never be stopped."
Trump, Clinton take different strategies to shore up votes
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump is promising to take his campaign into traditional Democratic territory as a sign that he's not giving up on appealing to people outside the Republican Party. Hillary Clinton is focusing her efforts in the campaign's final days on energizing voters who usually support the Democratic nominee, but may need an extra boost.
To do that, Clinton is pressing her case with music and sports celebrities, a strategy Trump dismissed. "I just have me," he told supporters in North Carolina on Saturday, "but I have my family." With him was his wife, Melania, who rarely campaigns with her husband.
A brief scare Saturday night disrupted Trump's rally in Reno, Nevada, when Secret Service agents suddenly hustled the Republican nominee off the stage. The agency later said that someone near the stage had shouted "Gun!" but that a subsequent apprehension of a man and search revealed no weapon. Trump returned a few minutes later to resume his remarks and declared "We will never be stopped."
As if to prove that point, Trump scheduled rallies Sunday in Minnesota, which hasn't supported a Republican nominee since 1972, and Michigan, which hasn't since 1988. Polls show that unlikely to change this year, but Trump was including them in a single day of campaigning covering five states.
Clinton faced dark skies, intense rain and strong wind in Florida on Saturday before appearing in Pennsylvania with pop singer Katy Perry. The Democratic nominee was preparing to campaign Sunday with basketball superstar Lebron James, having shared the stage Friday night with music diva Beyoncé and hip hop mogul husband Jay Z.
Iraqi forces say defenses, civilians hamper Mosul advance
MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — Iraq's special forces worked Sunday to fully clear neighborhoods on Mosul's eastern edge of Islamic State militants as suspected IS bombings killed at least 20 people elsewhere around the country.
The current phase and slower pace highlight the challenges ahead for Iraqi forces as they press into more populated areas deeper inside Mosul — where the civilian presence means they won't be able to rely as much on airstrikes.
"There are a lot of civilians and we are trying to protect them," said Lt. Col. Muhanad al-Timimi. "This is one of the hardest battles that we've faced till now."
Some civilians are fleeing the combat zone, while IS militants are holding others back for use as human shields, making it harder for Iraqi commanders on the ground to get approval for requests for U.S.-led coalition air strikes. Iraq's special forces are some of the country's best troops, but they still largely rely on air support to clear terrain.
Iraqi forces first entered the eastern edge of the city on Tuesday. On Friday, forces began pushing into Mosul proper, but so far have only advanced just over a kilometer (mile) into the city. On the city's southern front Iraqi forces are still some 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the city center.
How AP rates the presidential race and the Road to 270
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the final days of the 2016 campaign, Hillary Clinton holds advantages over Donald Trump in just enough states to win her the White House — if she can hold them on Election Day.
But Clinton's national lead appears to have narrowed in the last two weeks, and Clinton's winning map appears more fragile than it once did.
The Associated Press this week moves New Hampshire from leaning Democratic to a toss-up, Arizona and Iowa from a toss-up to leaning Republican, Virginia from strong Democratic to leaning Democratic, and Texas from leaning Republican to strong Republican.
The analysis is of the map as it stands today. It considers preference polling, recent electoral history, demographic trends and campaign priorities such as advertising, travel and on-the-ground staff.
Amid political furor, ever-growing rumors permeate S. Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — She was the secret power behind the South Korean throne, the first allegations said, a mysterious woman whose influence reached deep into the presidential mansion and guided many of the president's public relations efforts.
She is Choi Soon-sil, the daughter of a cult leader and a longtime friend to President Park Geun-hye. And so far, about the only thing that South Korea knows for sure is that Choi edited some of the president's speeches.
But as the political furor has grown, the rumors — widely reported here, widely believed and repeated regularly by the political opposition — have grown as well, permeating almost every corner of South Korean society.
By Friday, Choi had been accused of everything from swaying the careers of pop singers to helping craft North Korea policy to influencing Seoul's multi-billion-dollar purchase of American F-35 fighter jets. With rumors flying, a string of celebrities, from the rapper PSY to a former Miss Korea, have issued statements denying links to Choi's family or distancing themselves from the scandal.
Such allegations may seem ridiculous, but the gladitorial combat of South Korean politics — and the country's long traditions of official corruption and influence-peddling — have bred a deep public cynicism. This is a country, after all, where one former president was ordered to repay more than $200 million he had taken in bribes, and another killed himself in 2009 amid a bribery investigation by throwing himself off a cliff.
Displaced Syrians fear return, marking a demographic shift
BEIRUT (AP) — Syria's government says people who fled rebel zones that have since been retaken by the military are now welcome to return. But that's not how it worked out for one refugee family that came to check out the state of their home: They found another family had moved in.
That's just one of many hurdles keeping away those displaced in Syria's war.
Many who fled say they fear arrest if they return to homes now under government control or that their sons will be conscripted into the same military that once bombarded their towns. In other former opposition strongholds, the state is carrying out redevelopment projects that have razed thousands of homes.
The opposition accuses the government of President Bashar Assad of using under-the-radar methods to discourage populations it sees as disloyal from returning, changing the demographics to help consolidate control over a corridor running from Damascus to the Mediterranean coast.
The government says it is doing all it can to bring people back.
Race tightening, Clinton leans on retooled Obama coalition
ATLANTA (AP) — With Hillary Clinton's lead narrowing recently, the Democrat's path to the Oval Office appears to rest where it did at the outset — a retooled version of the alliance that twice elected President Barack Obama.
Her aides are calling it "the Hillary coalition," rather than "the Obama coalition," distinguished by her dependence on an apparent surge of Hispanic voters, while Obama set records for African-American turnout. But the foundations remain the same: nonwhite voters, millennials and women. Even some Republicans acknowledge that still gives Clinton an advantage over Donald Trump in an increasingly diverse country.
"Everything we are doing is reaching out to our core coalition," said Clinton aide Marlon Marshall.
Clinton's battleground blitz involves a bit of everything: 45 million phone calls and door-knocks in targeted neighborhoods; massive rallies with Barack and Michelle Obama in North Carolina and elsewhere; concerts with celebrities in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Trump maintains his confidence, energizing conservatives and working-class whites with sharpened attacks on Clinton as a corrupt front for an unpopular political establishment. He's been buoyed by the FBI's revelations that agents are still eyeing Clinton's handling of classified national security material when she led the State Department.
Pacquiao wins lopsided decision with Mayweather watching
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Floyd Mayweather Jr. stopped by to see an old foe, and Manny Pacquiao tried his best to give him a show.
With Mayweather watching intently from a ringside seat, Pacquiao dropped Jessie Vargas in the second round and bloodied his face Saturday night on his way to a lopsided decision that gave him a piece of the welterweight title once again.
Pacquiao won on all three ringside scorecards — 118-109, 118-109 114-113 — to take the piece of the title Vargas won in his last fight. The AP scored it 119-109 for Pacquiao.
"Not bad," Mayweather said, giving Pacquiao a thumbs up after the fight.
It was vintage Pacquiao at times, even though he couldn't stop Vargas like he desperately wanted to. And with Mayweather at ringside it certainly will stir talk of a second fight between the boxers who went at it last year in the richest fight ever.
Pope Francis holds special Jubilee Mass for prisoners
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis held a special Jubilee Mass for prisoners in St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday, bringing a message of mercy and hope to inmates from around the world.
Wearing green robes and a white skull cap, Francis stood before a congregation made up of some 1,000 prisoners from 12 countries and their families, as well as prison chaplains and volunteers who work in prisons. The event was part of the Vatican's Holy Year of Mercy, which comes to an end later this month.
"Today we celebrate the Jubilee of Mercy for you and with you, our brothers and sisters who are imprisoned," he told them. He said while breaking the law involves paying the price, "hope must never falter."
"Sometimes, a certain hypocrisy leads to people considering you only as wrongdoers, for whom prison is the sole answer," Francis said in his homily. "We don't think about the possibility that people can change their lives. We put little trust in rehabilitation. But in this way we forget that we are all sinners and often, without being aware of it, we too are prisoners."
Francis has made it a mission of his papacy to encourage greater compassion for the world's most vulnerable people, including the poor, the sick, the elderly, migrants and prisoners. He has also urged governments to consider granting a Holy Year amnesty to prisoners, to find alternatives to incarceration and, at the very least, to abolish the death penalty.
