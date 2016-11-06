6 dead, 4 injured in Russian apartment explosion

Russian emergency officials say six people are dead and four in serious condition after a gas explosion in an apartment building.
The explosion hit a two-story apartment building before dawn in the city of Ivanovo, 250 kilometers (150 miles) northeast of Moscow. The explosion tore out a large section of the brick building's wall and collapsed some of the second story.
Russian news agencies cited a spokeswoman for the regional emergencies ministry, Olga Doleva, as saying the dead included a 4-year-old girl.
