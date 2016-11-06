The Latest: Suspect faces murder, kidnapping charges

Todd Kohlhepp is escorted into a Spartanburg County magistrate courtroom, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Spartanburg, S.C.. Kohlhepp, a 45-year-old registered sex offender with a previous kidnapping conviction, appeared at a bond hearing Friday on a kidnapping charge in connection to a woman being found chained inside a storage container on a property in Woodruff, S.C. More charges will be filed later, the prosecutor told the court.
The Spartanburg Herald-Journal via AP
Tim Kimzey
Todd Kohlhepp appears in a Spartanburg County magistrate courtroom, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Spartanburg, S.C.. Kohlhepp, a 45-year-old registered sex offender with a previous kidnapping conviction, appeared at a bond hearing Friday on a kidnapping charge in connection to a woman being found chained inside a storage container on a property in Woodruff, S.C. More charges will be filed later, the prosecutor told the court.
The Spartanburg Herald-Journal via AP
Tim Kimzey
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office assists Spartanburg County investigators Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, as they work on the Wofford Road property in Woodruff, S.C., where a missing woman was found Thursday chained in a large storage container.
The Greenville News via AP
Heidi Heilbrunn
In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 photo, police search a field on property owned by Todd Kohlhepp where a missing woman was found chained up in a large storage container in Woodruff, S.C.
The Greenville News via AP
Lauren Petracca
In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, investigators gather at property on Wofford Road in Woodruff, S.C., after a missing Anderson woman was found chained in a large storage container.
The Greenville News via AP
Heidi Heilbrunn
This photo made available by the Spartanburg, S.C., County Sheriff's Office shows Todd Kohlhepp of Moore, S.C. Kohlhepp was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in connection to a woman being found chained inside a storage container on a property in Woodruff, SC.
Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office via AP
Todd Kohlhepp is escorted into a Spartanburg County magistrate courtroom, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Spartanburg, S.C.. Kohlhepp, a 45-year-old registered sex offender with a previous kidnapping conviction, appeared at a bond hearing Friday on a kidnapping charge in connection to a woman being found chained inside a storage container on a property in Woodruff, S.C. More charges will be filed later, the prosecutor told the court.
The Spartanburg Herald-Journal via AP
Tim Kimzey
As the sun rises Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, crews gather at the Wofford Road property in Woodruff, S.C., to continue an investigation where a missing woman was found Thursday chained in a large storage container.
The Greenville News via AP
Heidi Heilbrunn
This image taken from video, shows the exterior of Todd Kohlhepp's home in Moore, S.C., on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Kohlhepp was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, after a woman was found chained inside a large storage container on property he owned in Woodruff, SC. Investigators have found a body on the property where the woman was found.
Alex Sanz
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 photo, a Spartanburg County sheriff's deputy carries a computer out of the home of Todd Kohlhepp in Moore, S.C. Kohlhepp was arrested and charged with kidnapping after a woman was found Thursday "chained up like a dog" inside a large storage container on property owned by the registered sex offender.
The Greenville News via AP
Lauren Petracca
In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 photo, registered sex offender Todd Christopher Kohlhepp's home is searched by Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputies and his vehicles are impounded in Moore, S.C., after he was arrested earlier in the day. A woman who was "chained up like a dog" for weeks in a dark storage container was lured to her captor's South Carolina property for a cleaning job, a family friend said Friday as search teams digging up the area found one body and looked for more. Kohlhepp, 45, who has a previous kidnapping conviction as a teenager in Arizona, appeared at a bond hearing Friday in Spartanburg on a kidnapping charge. More charges will be filed later, the prosecutor told the court.
The Spartanburg Herald-Journal via AP
John Byrum
Todd Kohlhepp, in handcuffs and an orange jumpsuit, is escorted by deputies on his property in Woodruff, S.C., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Kohlhepp was arrested after a woman was found chained inside a large storage container on his rural property.
Heidi Heilbrunn
Investigators with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and Spartanburg Coroner's Office work the crime scene on property owned by Todd Kohlhepp, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Woodruff, S.C., where a missing woman was found chained up in a large storage container. An body was found on the property as authorities were "trying to make sure that we don't have a serial killer on our hands," the sheriff said. Investigators were told the property could hold as many as three other corpses.
The Spartanburg Herald-Journal via AP
Tim Kimzey
In this photo taken Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright speaks to the press near the crime scene on property owned by Todd Kohlhepp, in Woodruff, S.C., where a missing woman was found chained up in a large storage container.
The Spartanburg Herald-Journal via AP
Tim Kimzey
In this photo taken Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright speaks to the press near the crime scene on property owned by Todd Kohlhepp, in Woodruff, S.C., where a missing woman was found chained up in a large storage container.
The Spartanburg Herald-Journal via AP
Tim Kimzey
In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 photo, registered sex offender Todd Christopher Kohlhepp's home is searched by Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputies and his vehicles are impounded in Moore, S.C., after he was arrested earlier in the day. A woman who was "chained up like a dog" for weeks in a dark storage container was lured to her captor's South Carolina property for a cleaning job, a family friend said Friday as search teams digging up the area found one body and looked for more. Kohlhepp, 45, who has a previous kidnapping conviction as a teenager in Arizona, appeared at a bond hearing Friday in Spartanburg on a kidnapping charge. More charges will be filed later, the prosecutor told the court.
The Spartanburg Herald-Journal via AP
John Byrum
In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 photo, registered sex offender Todd Christopher Kohlhepp's vehicles are impounded in Moore, S.C., after he was arrested earlier in the day. A woman who was "chained up like a dog" for weeks in a dark storage container was lured to her captor's South Carolina rural property for a cleaning job, a family friend said Friday as search teams digging up the area found one body. Kohlhepp, 45, appeared at a bond hearing Friday in Spartanburg on a kidnapping charge. More charges will be filed later, the prosecutor told the court.
The Spartanburg Herald-Journal via AP
John Byrum
Scott Waldrop, who lives near the property owned by Todd Kohlhepp, talks about knowing him and talking with him on a number of occasions in Woodruff, S.C., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Kohlhepp was arrested after a woman was found chained inside a large storage container on his rural property.
The Spartanburg Herald-Journal via AP
Tim Kimzey
Investigators with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office work at the property of Todd Kohlhepp in Woodruff, S.C., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Kohlhepp was arrested after a woman was found chained inside a large storage container on his rural property.
The Spartanburg Herald-Journal via AP
Tim Kimzey
Investigators with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office work at the property of Todd Kohlhepp in Woodruff, S.C., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Kohlhepp was arrested after a woman was found chained inside a large storage container on his rural property.
The Spartanburg Herald-Journal via AP
Tim Kimzey
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2013 file photo, details of a quadruple homicide are included on these playing cards passed out to inmates in South Carolina prisons, in Spartanburg, S.C. The cards were created by Tom Lucas, whose son, Brian, was killed in the unsolved shootings of four people inside a motorcycle shop in Spartanburg County on Nov. 6, 2003. Officials say the man arrested after authorities found a woman chained on his property in rural South Carolina killed four people and 3 other bodies were found on his property. Sheriff Chuck Wright said Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, that his confession solved a 13-year-old case. Todd Christopher Kohlhepp confessed he was the shooter who killed four people at the motorcycle shop in Spartanburg County in 2003, Wright said.
Jeffrey Collins, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2013 file photo, the building that once housed Superbike Motorsports sits empty in Chesnee, S.C. The building has been abandoned since four people who worked in the shop were shot to death in Nov. 2003. Officials say the man arrested after authorities found a woman chained on his property in rural South Carolina killed four people and 3 other bodies were found on his property. Sheriff Chuck Wright said Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, that his confession solved a 13-year-old case. Todd Christopher Kohlhepp confessed he was the shooter who killed four people at the motorcycle shop in Spartanburg County in 2003, Wright said.
Jeffrey Collins, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2003 file photo, Doris Henry is comforted by her husband, Jack Henry, as they await word from Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputies about her sister and nephew, who worked at the motorcycle shop where four people were found dead near Chesnee, S.C. Officials say the man arrested after authorities found a woman chained on his property in rural South Carolina killed four people and 3 other bodies were found on his property. Sheriff Chuck Wright said Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, that his confession solved a 13-year-old case. Todd Christopher Kohlhepp confessed he was the shooter who killed four people at the motorcycle shop in Spartanburg County in 2003, Wright said.
Mary Ann Chastain, File
AP Photo
Comments