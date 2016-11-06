Kosovo opposition party supporter found dead in detention

Kosovo police say an opposition party member in detention has died under still unclear circumstances.
A police statement Sunday said an autopsy would be conducted to clarify what killed opposition Self-Determination Movement activist Astrit Dehari.
The movement is blaming the government for Dehari's death and expressing doubts about media reports suggesting he arrived dead at a hospital after allegedly swallowing a fatal dose of prescription medicine.
Dehari and five other party supporters were arrested in late August for their alleged involvement in a rocket-propelled grenade attack on Parliament that damaged the building's exterior but caused no casualties.
The Aug. 4 attack occurred amid political tensions over the government's August 2015 agreement with neighboring Montenegro determining their common border.
Opposition parties vehemently oppose the deal, arguing it cedes territory to Montenegro.
Comments