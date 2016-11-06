Nation & World

November 6, 2016 11:28 AM

US envoy says killing of 3 US trainers in Jordan 'tragic'

The Associated Press
AMMAN, Jordan

A U.S. official described the shooting deaths of three U.S. military trainers in Jordan as a "very tragic incident."

The Americans were killed Friday while driving into an air base in southern Jordan. A Jordanian was wounded.

Brett McGurk, White House envoy to the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State extremists, said Jordan's King Abdullah II expressed condolences in a meeting Sunday. McGurk says an investigation is continuing.

McGurk praised Jordan's role in the fight against IS, which holds territory in neighboring Syria and Iraq.

He says that "nothing will come between Jordan and the United States."

U.S. officials identified the three as 27-year-old Staff Sgt. Matthew C. Lewellen, of Lawrence, Kansas; 30-year-old Staff Sgt. Kevin J. McEnroe of Tucson, Arizona; and 27-year-old Staff Sgt. James F. Moriarty of Kerrville, Texas.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

View more video

Nation & World Videos