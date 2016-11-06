Myanmar police suspect colleague in British teacher's death

Police in Myanmar say a British teacher has been found dead with chest and head wounds in a colleague's apartment in Yangon and another British man is the suspect.
The body of 47-year old Peter Gary Ferguson was found Sunday morning after he had been out drinking the night before. He worked at an international school in Yangon, Myanmar's commercial capital.
Police have opened a criminal case against Ferguson's 25-year old colleague, Harris John Italo Binotti, who left the country soon after his death.
"We suspect his colleague at the moment because the other teacher has left the country today without informing anyone," a police officer in Kyauktada township said Sunday.
Police said Ferguson's body was sent to the morgue at Yangon General Hospital for an examination of the wounds.
