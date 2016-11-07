UN chief urges Cyprus leaders to seize peace deal chance

A Turkish, left, and Turkish Cypriot breakaway flag fly at a Turkish military guard post in the divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Past efforts to solve the ethnical division of Cyprus have failed, but the leaders are heading to the Swiss resort of Mont Pelerin for meetings next week that could be the precursor to one last summit to sort out the final details of a deal.
United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, right, speaks next to UN Special Adviser for Cyprus Espen Barth Eide, left, before a meeting related to reunification talks on Cyprus in Mont Pelerin, Switzerland, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. Ban is urging the rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus to seize the opportunity for a reunification deal that he says is within their reach.
United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon waves as he arrives for a meeting related to reunification talks on Cyprus in Mont Pelerin, Switzerland, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. Ban is urging the rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus to seize the opportunity for a reunification deal that he says is within their reach.
A woman with a boy walk by the barrels and sand bags that blocked a street that divided the Greek and the Turkish Cypriot controlled areas, north and south in the divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Past efforts to solve the ethnical division of Cyprus have failed, but the leaders are heading to the Swiss resort of Mont Pelerin for meetings next week that could be the precursor to one last summit to sort out the final details of a deal.
People walk at the Ledras main shopping pedestrian street in the divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Past efforts to solve the ethnical division of Cyprus have failed, but the leaders are heading to the Swiss resort of Mont Pelerin for meetings next week that could be the precursor to one last summit to sort out the final details of a deal.
People walk at the Ledras or Lokmaci in Turkish, main shopping pedestrian street in the Turkish breakaway northern part of the divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Past efforts to solve the ethnical division of Cyprus have failed, but the leaders are heading to the Swiss resort of Mont Pelerin for meetings next week that could be the precursor to one last summit to sort out the final details of a deal.
A Turkish military guard post is seen through a battle position blocking a road that divided the Greek and the Turkish Cypriot controlled areas, North and South in the divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Past efforts to solve the ethnical division of Cyprus have failed, but the leaders are heading to the Swiss resort of Mont Pelerin for meetings next week that could be the precursor to one last summit to sort out the final details of a deal.
An abandoned Cypriot guard post which was being used by the military, stands on the outskirts of the Turkish Cypriot breakaway north part of the divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Past efforts to solve the ethnical division of Cyprus have failed, but the leaders are heading to the Swiss resort of Mont Pelerin for meetings next week that could be the precursor to one last summit to sort out the final details of a deal.
Women sit on a bench under a sign reading "Peace" next to the Ledra checkpoint in a pedestrian shopping street in the divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Past efforts to solve the ethnical division of Cyprus have failed, but the leaders are heading to the Swiss resort of Mont Pelerin for meetings next week that could be the precursor to one last summit to sort out the final details of a deal.
A man stands on the Venetian wall behind a fence at the Turkish Cypriot controlled area and looks to the Greek Cypriot part in the divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Past efforts to solve the ethnical division of Cyprus have failed, but the leaders are heading to the Swiss resort of Mont Pelerin for meetings next week that could be the precursor to one last summit to sort out the final details of a deal.
A cat sits in a battle position that divided the Greek and the Turkish Cypriot controlled areas, North and South in the divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Past efforts to solve the ethnical division of Cyprus have failed, but the leaders are heading to the Swiss resort of Mont Pelerin for meetings next week that could be the precursor to one last summit to sort out the final details of a deal.
