UN agency: Yemen war has taken out half of health facilities

The U.N.'s health agency says that half of Yemen's medical facilities have either been shut down or are partially functioning because of the war and that nearly half of the country suffers from severe shortage of doctors.
The World Health Organization says Yemen's conflict has impacted more than 21 million of the country's population of 26 million. It says that according to data from health facilities, the war has killed more than 7,070 people and wounded over 36,000.
The death toll in Monday's WHO statement does not provide a breakdown between civilians and combatants. U.N. has said that a total of 10,000 people have been killed or wounded in Yemen.
WHO says these "critical shortages in health services mean that more people are deprived of access to live-saving interventions."
Comments