Nation & World

November 7, 2016 5:49 AM

Video shows suspect take century-old scepter from cathedral

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Police are searching for a suspect they say walked out of a cathedral in Brooklyn with a 4-foot tall gold scepter.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking out of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Sheepshead Bay last week. It shows him trying to conceal the religious artifact under a knee-length jacket.

WCBS-TV (http://cbsloc.al/2eEQ8dD ) reports the object is more than a century old.

Police say the suspect also stole another artifact and $30 in cash.

Police say the items were found at the top of a stairwell by the superintendent of a nearby building, and have been returned.

Church leaders say they haven't had the scepter appraised.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

View more video

Nation & World Videos