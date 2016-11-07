Woman runs down 3 outside court, jumps to her death

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos Pause

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

3:07 Feds ready to monitor for, prosecute voter fraud, says Attorney General Lynch

2:17 Cody Rentfro on Hilmar's big win over Ripon

2:08 2016 Merced Field of Honor

1:37 3-year-old's body recovered from canal

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

4:22 Sean & Shawn Show: Small School Predictions for Week 10

1:22 Family of missing Merced girls pleads for help