AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

Trump, Clinton split early votes in tiny New Hampshire towns
DIXVILLE, N.H. (AP) — Donald Trump is off to a very early lead in the 2016 presidential election, winning over the voters of three New Hampshire precincts by a 32-25 margin over Hillary Clinton.
Polls in the tiny New Hampshire towns of Dixville, Hart's Location and Millsfield opened just after midnight Tuesday and closed as soon as everyone had voted. These die-hard voters are proud to have the first word on the big vote.
Clinton won more votes in Dixville and Hart's Location, but Trump was the overwhelming favorite in Millsfield, with a 16-4 edge.
Libertarian Gary Johnson picked up three votes. Bernie Sanders, John Kasich and 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney got write-in votes.
Under New Hampshire state law, communities with fewer than 100 voters can get permission to open their polls at midnight and close them as soon as all registered voters have cast their ballots.
---
It's tight into the night: Will Florida, NC, Ohio decide?
WASHINGTON (AP) — America's ugly and unpredictable presidential election barreled toward the finish Tuesday night, with Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump fighting for Florida, North Carolina and Ohio, three of the nation's most competitive states.
Clinton, a fixture in American politics for decades, was hoping to become the first woman to serve as commander in chief. She faced stiff competition from Trump, the billionaire businessman who tapped into a searing strain of economic populism.
Trump picked up a number of reliably Republican states, while Clinton won in Democratic territory. But the race was expected to be determined by fewer than a dozen competitive states where the candidates spent millions of dollars and much of the fall wooing voters.
It was too early to call the contests in several where polls had closed: Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.
Control of the Senate was also at stake, with Democrats needing to net four states if Clinton wins the White House. Republican Rep. Todd Young won the Senate seat in Indiana, once seen as a prime pickup opportunity for Democrats. Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Rob Portman of Ohio also won their re-election bids.
---
Up Next: What to look for in the next hour
WASHINGTON (AP) — Things to look for in the next hour on Election Day:
— Sixteen states and the District of Columbia, accounting for 172 electoral votes, cut off voting at 8 p.m. EST. It's the largest chunk of the evening. Florida, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania are the key states to watch in the presidential race at this hour. Maine is one of two states that award an electoral vote to the winner of each congressional district.
— Contests critical to control of the Senate are on the ballot in Illinois, Missouri, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.
— Marijuana legalization also is on ballot in Maine and Massachusetts. In Florida, voters are deciding on the use of marijuana for medical purposes. In Maine, voters also are being asked to decide on background checks for gun purchases and a raise in the minimum wage.
---
Exit Poll: Americans cast ballots while holding their noses
WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans held their noses as they picked a new president on Tuesday: More than half of voters cast their ballots with reservations about their candidate or because they disliked the others running.
That was true both for those backing Democrat Hillary Clinton and those supporting Republican Donald Trump, according to preliminary results of exit polls conducted for The Associated Press and television networks by Edison Research.
After a long, hard-fought campaign, just 4 out of 10 voters strongly favored their candidate.
That's a marked shift from 2012, when about two-thirds of voters said they were voting because they strongly favored their candidate.
The prospect of a Clinton or Trump victory was downright scary to plenty of voters: Seven in 10 Clinton voters said they'd feel scared by Trump victory; 6 in 10 Trump voters felt the same about a Clinton win.
---
Senate control up for grabs as GOP holds Indiana, Florida
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans held onto key Senate seats in Indiana and Florida on Tuesday as they sought to hold off the Democrats' bid to retake the Senate majority.
But with several other races too close to call, control of the Senate depended on outcomes in North Carolina, Missouri, New Hampshire and elsewhere as the night wore on.
In Indiana, GOP Rep. Todd Young beat former Democratic senator and governor Evan Bayh, who mounted a much-ballyhooed comeback bid, but wilted under scrutiny.
And in Florida, GOP Sen. Marco Rubio beat Democratic Rep. Patrick Murphy, giving Rubio a platform from which he could mount another bid for president in 2020. The outcome was not unexpected since Murphy had been abandoned by his own party in the final weeks of the campaign, but polls had tightened heading into Election Day.
The outcomes came as GOP incumbents around the country faced energized Democratic challengers trying to oust them in costly and caustic battles shadowed every step of the way by the polarizing presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton.
---
GOP battles to limit losses, control House for 2 more years
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans seemed on track to secure two more years of House control as the first votes in Tuesday's elections were counted. But the GOP faced an erosion of its historic majority that could leave hard-line conservatives with added clout to vex party leaders.
With Donald Trump rousing opposition in many suburban and ethnically diverse districts, Democrats were hoping to gain a dozen seats or more. Chief targets included GOP incumbents in New Jersey, Virginia, Illinois, Florida, Nevada and California.
But both sides anticipated that Democrats would fall short of the 30-seat pickup they'd need to take command of the House for the first time in six years. Democrats have gained that many seats in just five of the 35 elections since World War II, including only once — in 2006 — since the 1970s.
In the earliest returns, tea party-backed GOP Rep. Thomas Massie was easily re-elected in Kentucky. In Florida, Democrat and former Orlando police chief Val Demings won a newly redrawn seat vacated by a Republican congressman who shifted to a different district.
One prized pelt for Democrats would be eight-term Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., who dogged President Barack Obama with probes into the 2012 killings of four Americans in Benghazi, Libya, and IRS mistreatment of conservative groups. Another would be Rep. Scott Garrett, R-N.J., from New York City's suburbs, under fire for reports he'd objected to contributing money for gay GOP congressional candidates.
---
Long lines, machine snags - but major voting problems scant
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters around the country faced long lines, occasional broken machines and some hot tempers Tuesday, but as the polls began closing from east to west, there were no signs of the large-scale fraud, intimidation or hacking some had feared in the run-up to the presidential election.
The scattered problems mostly involved the sort of glitches that arise in every election, including discrepancies in the voter rolls, with no immediate indication of a snag big enough to meaningfully alter the overall vote count.
"The biggest surprise is how uneventful things have been with this large a turnout," said Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Jim Tenuto. "Everyone was expecting more problems than this — and nothing."
In Texas, a computer malfunctioned at a polling place in suburban Houston, and voters were briefly sent to another site more than two miles away. In key battleground North Carolina, a computer problem in the Democratic stronghold of Durham County triggered long lines when election officials had to rely on a paper check-in process. Several precincts there extended their closing times up to an hour
A computer glitch in Colorado forced in-person voters to cast provisional ballots, though there was no evidence the network was hit by hackers. Some people in North Carolina and Virginia complained they were not on the rolls despite registering through the motor vehicle departments.
---
Woman in NYC subway push: I'm not guilty; I admitted nothing
NEW YORK (AP) — A former home health aide rolled her eyes and insisted she wasn't guilty as she was charged Tuesday with shoving a woman onto the subway tracks under Times Square, killing her.
Prosecutors said Melanie Liverpool had confessed to killing 49-year-old Connie Watton, of Queens, but she rebuffed the claim at her arraignment on a murder charge.
"What? I didn't admit to nothing," Liverpool said before the judge reminded her she had a lawyer to speak for her.
Liverpool, 30, was ordered held without bail in a death that strikes at New York subway riders' fears, though fatal pushes are rare.
She appeared unruffled by the charges during Tuesday's brief proceeding. Authorities have described her as emotionally disturbed, but her lawyer, Mathew Mari, said she had declined to give him any details on her medical history.
---
Prince Harry condemns media 'abuse' of American girlfriend
LONDON (AP) — It's the British royals versus the press — again — and Prince Harry thinks enough is enough.
In a highly unusual statement, the prince on Tuesday lashed out at the media for intruding on the privacy of his new girlfriend, American actress Meghan Markle. The 32-year-old royal said the press had crossed a line with articles that had "racial undertones," and pleaded: "This is not a game."
The condemnation was the latest in an often uneasy dance between Britain's royals and an international press hungry for any tidbit about royal scandal or courtship. Both Harry and his brother, Prince William, have spoken candidly about their distrust of the media: Their mother, Princess Diana, died in a 1997 car accident while being pursued by paparazzi, and William's wife, Kate, was relentlessly scrutinized for years before the couple married in 2011.
It looks like nothing has changed.
Kensington Palace described how journalists tried to break into Markle's home, how newspapers offered "substantial bribes" to her ex-boyfriend, and said nearly everyone she knows has been bombarded for information. Markle's mother couldn't even get to her front door without jostling reporters.
---
A snapshot of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's girlfriend
LONDON (AP) — Who is Meghan Markle? For one, the American actress known for her portrayal of a paralegal in the television show, "Suits" has now been described by Kensington Palace as Prince Harry's girlfriend.
The British prince took the unusual step Tuesday of commenting publicly on his private life through a statement in which he asked the media to stop subjecting Markle to "a wave of abuse and harassment" because of her relatively recent relationship with him.
Here's a snapshot of the 35-year-old Markle:
