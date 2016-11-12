Mistrial: Ohio police shooting trial jury deadlocked

Terina Allen, Sam DuBose's sister, center left, waits outside of court on the third day of jury deliberations in the murder trial against Ray Tensing, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, in Cincinnati. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with murdering Sam DuBose while on duty during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
John Minchillo
AP Photo
John Minchillo
AP Photo
John Minchillo
AP Photo
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Terina Allen, Sam DuBose's sister, leaves court on the third day of jury deliberations in the murder trial against Ray Tensing, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, in Cincinnati. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with murdering Sam DuBose while on duty during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Judge Megan Shanahan reads the statement from the jurors in the Ray Tensing murder trial stating they have yet to reach a verdict on either charge, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, in Cincinnati. The former University of Cincinnati police officer is charged with murdering Sam DuBose while on duty during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015.
The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP
Cara Owsley
The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP
Cara Owsley
Ray Tensing, center right, stands with his attorneys Gwen Callender, left, and Stewart Mathews, right, as they await Judge Megan Shanahan to enter court, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, in Cincinnati. The former University of Cincinnati police officer is charged with murdering Sam DuBose while on duty during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015.
The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP
Cara Owsley
John Minchillo
AP Photo
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Bishop Bobby Hilton speaks to the media outside court during tje Ray Tensing's murder trial was declared hung, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, in Cincinnati. Judge Megan Shanahan ordered the jurors back to deliberation. The former University of Cincinnati police officer is charged with murdering Sam DuBose while on duty during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
John Minchillo
AP Photo
John Minchillo
AP Photo
John Minchillo
AP Photo
John Minchillo
AP Photo
John Minchillo
AP Photo
John Minchillo
AP Photo
CORRECTS DATE TO SATURDAY, NOV 12 - Ray Tensing arrives at court on the fourth day of jury deliberations in his murder trial, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Cincinnati. Judge Megan Shanahan has declared a mistrial, after the jury said it was deadlocked in the case. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer is charged with murdering Sam DuBose while on duty during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
John Minchillo
AP Photo
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Sam Johnson, center, father of Sam DuBose, leaves a meeting with Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters after a mistrial is called in the trial against Ray Tensing who was charged with murdering his son, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Cincinnati. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with murdering Sam DuBose while on duty during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Sheriff deputies stand guard behind the defense table with Ray Tensing, center right, seated as they wait for Judge Megan Shanahan, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 in Cincinnati. Shanahan has declared a mistrial after the jury said it was deadlocked in the case of Tensing, a former police officer charged with murder in the fatal traffic stop shooting of an unarmed black motorist.
The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP
Cara Owsley
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters speaks to the media outside court after Common Pleas Court Judge Megan Shanahan declares a mistrial due to a hung jury in the murder trial against Ray Tensing, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Cincinnati. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with murdering Sam DuBose while on duty during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
John Minchillo
AP Photo
John Minchillo
AP Photo
John Minchillo
AP Photo
DaShonda Reid, Sam DuBose's fiance, speaks to the media outside of court on the third day of jury deliberations in the murder trial against Ray Tensing, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, in Cincinnati. Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with murdering Sam DuBose while on duty during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
