NATO: Blast inside US base in Afghanistan kills 4

2:48 Colfax ends Hilmar's season Pause

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

3:18 Scheidt, Gilliam and Warren talk about Merced's playoff win over Beyer

3:38 Highlights of Merced's 44-22 win over Beyer

6:23 Shawn and Sean Show: Predictions for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs

9:23 The Modesto Bee's Pigskin Postgame Wrap

7:08 New bodycam footage shows chaos, terror during Pulse shooting

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life