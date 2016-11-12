The Latest: 3,000 take part in Los Angeles Trump protest

The Latest on nationwide and international protests against President-elect Donald Trump (all times PST):
8:40 a.m.
About 200 people have been arrested in Los Angeles after a mainly peaceful protest over the election of Donald Trump as president.
Police say about 3,000 people took to the streets Friday night, winding up near City Hall after several hours of marching. Some waved American flags or carried signs reading "Not My President."
Police began breaking up the protest at around 2 a.m. Saturday and arrested people for failure to disperse.
Police tell City News Service that three juveniles were arrested during the march for throwing a bottle at a police officer, vandalizing a police cruiser and curfew violation.
Thousands are expected to join protests throughout the weekend in L.A., San Francisco, Las Vegas and overseas.
---
7:50 a.m.
About 300 people protested Donald Trump's election as the next American president outside the U.S. Embassy by the German capital's landmark Brandenburg Gate.
The peaceful protesters Saturday waved signs with slogans like "Love Trumps Hate" and "Make Love, Not Trump."
Ahead of national elections in Germany next year, the anti-immigrant nationalist Alternative For Germany party, known as AfD, has been gaining support. One protester's sign read "Germany: Don't make the same mistake in 2017, AfD=Trump."
AfD co-leader Frauke Petry applauded Trump's election, saying Friday it offered "a historic opportunity to address erroneous global economic and social developments of the past decades."
President Barack Obama meets in Berlin next week with Chancellor Angela Merkel and several other European leaders, and is expected to confront global concerns about Trump's election.
---
3:35 a.m.
Police in Portland, Oregon, say a person has been injured in a shooting on a Willamette (wil-AM'-it) River bridge during a protest of President-elect Donald Trump.
Authorities say the person has been taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and police are looking for the suspect.
They say the suspect was in a vehicle early Saturday morning on the Morrison Bridge and there was a confrontation with someone in the protest march.
A police news release says the man got out of his vehicle and fired multiple shots injuring the person before fleeing, likely in his vehicle.
Since Trump's election Tuesday, thousands around the country, spurred by fear and outrage, have taken to the streets in largely non-violent protests.
---
1:30 a.m.
Police in Portland, Oregon, say they are investigating a shooting on a bridge where people protesting President-elect Donald Trump were marching.
Police on Saturday morning said on Twitter that they were "investigating shooting on Morrison Bridge. One person down. Everyone needs to leave the area immediately!"
Police earlier had tweeted that protesters were headed to the bridge, which spans the Willamette River in Portland. Authorities were asking potential witnesses to "line up on the south side of the bridge and wait to talk to police."
No further information was released.
On Friday night, police said they used flash-bang grenades to disperse a crowd filled with hundreds of people in the area downtown area.
Spurred by fear and outrage, demonstrators around the country were marching to protest Trump's victory.
The spirited demonstrations Friday on college campuses and along downtown streets were mostly peaceful following previous outbreaks of window-smashing and fire-setting.
----
10:30 p.m.
Portland, Oregon police are using flash-bang grenades Friday night to disperse a crowd filled with hundreds of people protesting President-elect Donald Trump.
Portland Police said on Twitter those were the only devices being used at the time to move protesters out of the area downtown.
Police said three separate marches were taking place throughout the city.
Spurred by fear and outrage, demonstrators around the country were marching to protest Trump's victory.
The spirited demonstrations Friday on college campuses and along downtown streets were mostly peaceful following previous outbreaks of window-smashing and fire-setting.
