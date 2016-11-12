Heavy fighting as IS attacks Iraqi forces in Mosul

Officers from the Iraqi special forces say a suicide car bomber from the Islamic State group has attacked them in Mosul, setting off heavy fighting in the northern city.
They say the attack took place early Saturday in the Qadisiya neighborhood, which the troops had entered a day earlier, and was followed by a barrage of gunfire, mortar rounds and rocket-propelled grenades.
Fighting is also underway in the nearby Arbajiya neighborhood.
The Iraqi armed forces do not release casualty figures, but field medics have noted dozens of killed and wounded since the operation to liberate Iraq's second largest city began on Oct. 17.
The officers spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren't authorized to brief reporters.
