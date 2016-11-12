Nation & World

November 12, 2016 5:53 PM

Chinese ship opens new trade route via Pakistani port

The Associated Press
ISLAMABAD

Pakistan's top civil and military leaders are traveling to the country's southwest to open a new international trade route by seeing off a Chinese ship that's exporting goods to the Middle East and Africa from the newly built Gwadar port.

A government statement says the first convoy of Chinese trucks carrying goods for sale abroad has arrived in Pakistan amid tight security using a road linking Gwadar to China's northwestern Xinjiang region.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan will provide best possible security to foreign investors to enable them to use the Chinese-funded port for international trade.

China is building a network of roads and power plants under a project known as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor that is expected to absorb $46 billion in Chinese investment in the coming decades.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

View more video

Nation & World Videos