Chinese ship opens new trade route via Pakistani port

Pakistan's top civil and military leaders are traveling to the country's southwest to open a new international trade route by seeing off a Chinese ship that's exporting goods to the Middle East and Africa from the newly built Gwadar port.
A government statement says the first convoy of Chinese trucks carrying goods for sale abroad has arrived in Pakistan amid tight security using a road linking Gwadar to China's northwestern Xinjiang region.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan will provide best possible security to foreign investors to enable them to use the Chinese-funded port for international trade.
China is building a network of roads and power plants under a project known as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor that is expected to absorb $46 billion in Chinese investment in the coming decades.
