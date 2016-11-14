Austrian police claim bust of big Chinese prostitution ring

?Austrian police say they have arrested six people suspected of running a large-scale prostitution ring with young Chinese women who were recruited with promises of jobs as masseurs or au pairs.
A police statement says six Chinese nationals have been detained and a seventh is being sought for allegedly forcing around 150 "frightened and cowed" women into prostitution.
Monday's statement said the victims had to pay up 10,000 euros ($10,750) for Austrian entry visas and were forced to hand over their passports before being sent to bordellos in and around Vienna. Once there, they were under constant watch and their earnings were confiscated.
The suspects were arrested late last week. They are not being identified in keeping with Austrian confidentiality laws.
