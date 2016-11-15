Nation & World

November 15, 2016 2:53 AM

Germany at heart of modest Q3 growth in the eurozone

The Associated Press
LONDON

Official figures have confirmed that the eurozone economy, which is made up of the 19 countries that use the euro, expanded by a quarterly rate of 0.3 percent in the third quarter of the year.

A country-by-country breakdown from Eurostat, the European Union's statistics agency, shows that the modest pace of growth was largely due to a slowdown in Germany, the single currency bloc's biggest economy. Growth in Germany halved to 0.2 percent during the period.

Growth was also 0.2 percent in France, the eurozone's second-biggest economy. That, however, represented a modest improvement from the second-quarter's 0.1 percent decline.

Highlights in the figures Tuesday were Greece and Spain, two countries with sky-high unemployment rates. Greece's economy expanded by 0.5 percent while Spain's grew 0.7 percent.

