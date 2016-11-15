St. Petersburg's ex-deputy governor faces corruption charges

Russian investigators are pressing graft charges against a former deputy governor of St. Petersburg linked to the construction of a trouble-plagued stadium that is to host World Cup matches in 2018.
The Investigative Committee said in a statement on Wednesday that Marat Oganesyan, the city's deputy governor in 2013-2015, has been detained on suspicion of embezzling 50 million rubles ($777,000) on a single contract to supply display screens for the new stadium.
Investigators said they've filed a motion with a local court to jail Oganesyan pending the investigation.
The stadium, provisionally called Zenit Arena, has taken almost a decade to build, prompting Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to publicly call it "disgraceful." The stadium, which is to host a semifinal match, is set to cost more than $600 million.
