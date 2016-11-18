AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Trump offers national security adviser job to Flynn
NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is offering former military intelligence chief Michael Flynn the position of national security adviser, elevating a fierce critic of current U.S. foreign policy into a crucial White House role.
Flynn's selection amounts to Trump's first signal to allies and adversaries about the course he could take in office. It's unclear whether Flynn, a retired Army general, has accepted the job, though a senior transition official confirmed Thursday that the president-elect has made the offer. The official was not authorized to discuss the offer publicly and insisted on anonymity.
Flynn was a fierce critic of President Barack Obama's military and foreign policy long before he began advising Trump on national security issues during the presidential campaign. While the position of national security adviser doesn't require Senate confirmation, Flynn would work in the West Wing and have frequent access to the president.
Flynn, who turns 58 next month, had built a reputation as an astute intelligence professional and straight talker when he became the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2012. After retiring two years later, he made clear he took issue with the Obama administration's approach to global affairs and fighting Islamic State militants.
Flynn has called for Washington to work more closely with Moscow, echoing similar statements from Trump. But his warmth toward Russia has worried some national security experts.
Flynn: outspoken general, intelligence pro, Trump supporter
WASHINGTON (AP) — Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the man Donald Trump has asked to be his national security adviser, built a reputation in the Army as an astute intelligence professional and a straight talker.
What set Flynn apart after he shed his uniform in 2014 was the blistering public criticism he quickly leveled at the White House and Pentagon, taking issue with a wide range of national security policies, including the administration's approach to fighting the Islamic State group and, more generally, its handling of global affairs.
In recent public comments, including his fiery address at the Republican National Convention, Flynn has emphasized his view that the threat posed by IS requires a more aggressive U.S. military, as well as his belief that Washington should work more closely with Moscow. Flynn is a champion of other foreign policy themes Trump pushed during the campaign, including renegotiating the Iran nuclear deal.
But Flynn's warmth toward Russia and antagonism toward what conservatives rail against as "radical Islam" have worried some national security experts. Flynn traveled last year to Moscow, where he joined Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials in a celebration of the RT network, a Russian government-controlled television channel. Flynn later explained that he had been paid for taking part in the event, but brushed aside concerns that he was aiding a Russian propaganda effort.
Flynn has also been outspoken in his warnings about the dangers of Islamist groups, complaining on CNN in June that the U.S. needs to "discredit" radical Islam, but that "we're not allowed to do that right now." He accused the Obama administration in a New York Post op-ed in July of failing to design a coherent strategy for opposing the Islamic State group. And in August, he spoke at an event in Dallas for the anti-Islamist group Act for America, saying that Islam "is a political ideology" and that it "definitely hides behind being a religion."
Obama gathers key Europe leaders amid questions about Trump
BERLIN (AP) — President Barack Obama joined the leaders of key European countries in Germany on Friday to discuss an array of security and economic challenges facing the trans-Atlantic partners as the U.S. prepares for President-elect Donald Trump to take office in January.
Obama's meeting with the leaders of Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Spain was likely his last in such a setting before he leaves office. The session expands on lengthy talks he held the day before with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Gathered around a circular table in Merkel's Chancellery, the leaders exchanged pleasantries but made no substantive remarks as reporters were allowed in briefly for the start of the meeting. A number of the leaders planned to deliver statements or take questions from reporters following the meeting.
Since Obama's arrival on Wednesday on his sixth and last trip to Germany as president, he and Merkel have focused several meetings on issues of globalization and trans-Atlantic cooperation. The talks come largely in the context of what the election of Donald Trump will mean to efforts to seek peace in Ukraine and Syria, the strength of the NATO alliance, trade agreements, efforts to fight climate change, and other pressing matters.
At a news conference with Obama on Thursday, Merkel diplomatically said she was approaching the incoming Trump administration "with an open mind."
Dying UK girl convinces judge to let her body be frozen
LONDON (AP) — The teenage girl's instructions were direct: She didn't want to be buried, but to be frozen — with the hope she can continue her life in the future when cancer is cured.
"I want to live and live longer and I think that in the future they may find a cure for my cancer and wake me up," the 14-year-old wrote to a British judge before her recent death.
She said "being cryopreserved gives me a chance to be cured and woken up — even in hundreds of years' time."
Her plaintive words convinced High Court Judge Peter Jackson to grant her final wishes in what he called the first case of its kind in England — and possibly the world.
The judge said the girl had chosen the most basic preservation option at a cost of about 37,000 pounds ($46,000).
Mozambican president promises aid to victims of tanker blast
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Mozambique's president on Friday pledged support for the families of dozens of people, including children, who were killed when a fuel tanker exploded in northern Mozambique.
President Filipe Nyusi said "tragedy has knocked on our door once again" in Tete province, where the accident happened Thursday. Nyusi was recalling a 2015 incident in Tete in which about 70 people died after drinking contaminated beer.
Radio Mozambique initially said 73 people died in the tanker explosion on Thursday, though the Portuguese news agency Lusa, citing government data, said on Friday that 56 had been confirmed killed and that another 108 were injured.
There was no immediate explanation for the discrepancy.
The justice ministry will head a commission to investigate the accident, Lusa reported. It said a government task force planned to head on Friday to the scene.
Iraqi forces advance into Mosul under fire, 1 soldier killed
MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi troops advanced cautiously into eastern districts of Mosul on Friday, facing stiff resistance from Islamic State militants a day after they paused their assault due to poor visibility, officers said.
Airstrikes, automatic fire and artillery were heard from dawn and one soldier was reported killed in clashes. Civilians, some of them wounded, could be seen fleeing the fighting.
According to the officers, the Iraqi forces aim to take complete control of the city's Tahrir area and from there move into the adjacent Muharabeen district. The officers spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.
Iraqi forces launched the long-awaited operation to retake Mosul a month ago but have only advanced into a few eastern districts. The troops have faced fierce resistance, with snipers, mortar fire and Islamic State suicide bombers driving armor-plated vehicles packed with explosives.
On Thursday, cloudy skies over Iraq's second-largest city obscured the visibility of the drones and warplanes on which the troops rely, hindering their advance. Instead, special forces secured areas they had seized, set up checkpoints and swept for explosives.
Airstrikes in Syria's Aleppo province kill family of 7
BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian activists and rescue workers say airstrikes on a village in Syria's Aleppo province have killed seven members of the same family, including four children.
Friday's strike comes as neighborhoods in the besieged rebel-held parts of the city of Aleppo are facing the fourth day of renewed attacks by government warplanes.
This week's onslaught on the rebel-held enclave of 275,000 people began with a Russian announcement of its own offensive on the northern rebel-controlled Idlib province and the central Homs province.
So far, more than 100 people have been killed.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the strike that killed the seven from one family took place in southwestern Aleppo. Syrian Civil Defense posted photographs online showing children's bodies covered with dust and blood.
Volkswagen to shed 30,000 jobs, cutting costs after scandal
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen announced plans Friday to cut 30,000 jobs in a wide-ranging restructuring of its namesake brand as it tries to recover from a scandal over cars rigged to cheat on diesel emissions tests.
The German company said the job cuts are part of a long-term plan to improve profitability and shift resources and investment to electric-powered vehicles and digital services.
Company officials at a news conference at its headquarters in Wolfsburg 23,000 of the job cuts will come in Germany and that measures will save some 3.7 billion euros ($4 billion) a year from 2020.
CEO Matthias Mueller said it was "the biggest reform package in the history of our core brand." In addition to Volkswagen, the company also makes cars under other brands including Porsche, Audi, SEAT, Skoda and Lamborghini.
The layoffs cap a difficult year for Volkswagen, which has been embroiled in an emissions-rigging scandal that damaged the company's reputation and cost it billions.
Trump's election triggers flood of immigration questions
CHICAGO (AP) — Immigration hotlines are buzzing. Legal clinics are seeing an influx of clients. Public schools are fielding frantic questions from parents and students.
Since the election, Donald Trump's tough talk on immigration has stirred anxiety nationwide among immigrants regardless of legal status. They are turning to lawyers, schools, advocacy groups and congressional offices for help.
"We're operating with a lot of unknowns, and a certain amount of fear comes with that," said Vanessa Esparza-López, a managing attorney at the Chicago-based National Immigrant Justice Center.
In Chicago, a hotline run by the state's largest immigrant-rights group received more than 330 calls in the week after the election, compared with the usual 100 or so. Denver school officials sent a letter to parents in response to questions about the election's effect on students living in the country illegally.
The New York Legal Assistance Group said it's receiving 40 to 60 daily calls about immigration, up from 20 to 30. The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles reported 19 walk-ins on a single day, all with citizenship questions.
