Official: Greek Cypriots could also get Turkish electricity

A Turkish Cypriot official says Greek Cypriots can also benefit from an agreement with Turkey to supply electricity to the ethnically divided island's breakaway north via a cable.
Metin Ozerem, a senior official with the Turkish Cypriot energy ministry, told the Associated Press Friday that Greek Cypriots in the island's internationally recognized south could also receive Turkish electricity if the power grid's technical details can be ironed out.
Ozerem rejected the argument that the deal which Turkish Cypriots signed with the Turkish government last month only increases the north's dependence on Turkey. He said the agreement will ensure security of supply at a "very favorable price."
Cyprus was split along ethnic lines in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at uniting the island with Greece.
