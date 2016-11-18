Nation & World

November 18, 2016 6:27 AM

Kansas mother fatally shot, week-old baby reported missing

The Associated Press
WICHITA, Kan.

Authorities are searching for a missing week-old baby after her mother was found fatally shot in Wichita, Kansas.

The Wichita Eagle (http://bit.ly/2g1YQR7 ) reports that a relative found the woman dead Thursday in her apartment. Sgt. Nikki Woodrow says the woman's daughter, Sofia Victoria Gonzalez Abarca, is "considered missing and endangered."

Police want to talk to anyone with a relationship to the victim. Police sent out an alert Thursday night saying the driver of a purple Cadillac who was a person of interest in the case has been found and questioned. He is not considered to be a suspect.

Woodrow says the child's father also isn't considered a suspect.

Police didn't immediately return phone or email messages from The Associated Press.

