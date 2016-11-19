AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Analysis: Appointments signal national security hard line
WASHINGTON (AP) — It wasn't just talk.
If there was any doubt about whether Donald Trump meant business with his hard-line campaign pronouncements on immigration, race, terrorism and more, the president-elect went a long way to dispel them Friday with his first appointments to his national security team and at the Justice Department.
Trump's trifecta in selecting Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn for national security adviser and Rep. Mike Pompeo to lead the CIA sent a strong message that Americans are going to get what they voted for in electing a Republican whose campaign talk about national security matters largely toggled between tough and tougher.
There has been ongoing mystery about what to expect in a Trump presidency: Even some of Trump's own supporters wrote off some of his more provocative campaign comments. Trump's own policy statements have zigged and zagged depending on the audience. And his first two appointments to the White House staff — GOP Chairman Reince Priebus as chief of staff and onetime Breitbart News chief Steve Bannon as a senior adviser — sent a mixed message with the choice of an establishment figure and a flame-throwing outsider.
But Friday's picks offered a concrete indication that Trump's presidency may in fact be headed sharply to the right on issues of national security.
---
Senate hearing for Sessions likely to revisit racial issue
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmation hearing of Sen. Jeff Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, is likely to rehash racially charged allegations that derailed his efforts to become a federal judge and made him a symbol of black-voter intimidation under the Reagan administration.
The expected focus on Sessions' record on race, policing and immigration comes as the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division has surged in prominence under the Obama administration. If confirmed, Sessions would have broad latitude to define how federal prosecutors across the country wield their powers and make changes to the Justice Department's priorities.
Lawmakers and advocates expressed concern Friday that Sessions could sideline or undo the Obama administration's civil rights efforts, which have included investigations of police departments for unconstitutional practices and lawsuits meant to protect the rights of transgender individuals and black voters.
"Given some of his past statements and his staunch opposition to immigration reform, I am very concerned about what he would do with the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice and want to hear what he has to say," incoming Democratic Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York said in a statement.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said he strongly supported Sessions, who he said "has worked tirelessly to safeguard the public and to improve the lives of Americans from all walks of life."
---
Obama to reassure leaders in Peru on successor's presidency
LIMA, Peru (AP) — President Barack Obama will close a three-nation, post-U.S. election tour the same way he opened it: by reassuring leaders from around the world that U.S. democracy isn't broken and that everything will be fine when Republican Donald Trump succeeds him next year.
Obama is spending the weekend in Lima, Peru, to make a final appearance at an annual Asian-Pacific summit.
But global concerns about Trump's pending ascension to the world's most powerful office after a surprise win in last week's U.S. presidential election will be a key topic of discussion during Obama's meetings. The Trump issue overshadowed the president's interactions with world leaders earlier this week in Athens, Greece, and Berlin.
Trump opened what was an unlikely presidential bid by blasting Mexicans as criminals and rapists, and vowing to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border to keep them and other Latinos from entering the U.S. illegally. During the campaign, the New York businessman rattled U.S. allies by questioning the value of multinational organizations like NATO, and he opposed international trade deals, including a pending Pacific trade pact that Obama negotiated with 11 other countries, calling such agreements harmful to U.S. workers.
Since Obama opened the final foreign trip of his presidency with a stop in Greece on Tuesday, he has tried to reassure his counterparts that the U.S. will uphold its partnerships and obligations despite the divisive rhetoric of a campaign that ended with the election of a real estate mogul and reality TV star with no prior political or government experience.
---
Mike Pence sees 'Hamilton;' cast member gives him an earful
NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President-elect Mike Pence on Friday was the latest high-profile person to attend the Broadway hit "Hamilton," but he became the first to get a sharp message from a cast member from the stage.
Actor Brandon Victor Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr, the nation's third vice president, gave a speech Friday for his political descendant after the curtain call, telling Pence the multiracial and multicultural cast is worried about the Donald Trump administration.
"We, sir, are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights," Dixon said. "We truly hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and work on behalf of all of us. All of us."
Pence ducked out before Dixon finished the unprecedented message. But a show spokesman said the Republican stood in the hallway outside the entrance to the auditorium and heard the full remarks.
The vice president-elect's appearance at the Richard Rodgers Theatre triggered both cheers and boos when he slipped into row F in the prime orchestra seats.
---
UN climate talks end with pleas for Trump to join fight
MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — The first U.N. climate conference after the landmark Paris Agreement closed Friday with delegates appealing to Donald Trump to join the battle against global warming and inviting him to see its impacts in Pacific islands.
Suddenly faced with the possibility that the U.S. could withdraw from the emissions pact adopted in Paris last year, countries rallied in support of the deal and said they would forge ahead no matter what.
Moroccan Foreign Minister Salaheddine Mezouar, the host of the two-week talks in Marrakech, said the conference's "message to the new American president is simply to say, 'We count on your pragmatism and your spirit of commitment.'"
Trump said during his campaign that he would "cancel" the Paris Agreement and withdraw American tax dollars from U.N. global warming programs.
More than 190 countries, including the United States, pledged in the deal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions blamed for rising temperatures and sea levels, worsening droughts and heat waves.
---
Afghan cave dwellers brace against a shifting landscape
BAMIYAN, Afghanistan (AP) — Marzia and her husband Qadeer thought themselves lucky when they moved into a 1,700-year-old Buddhist cave hand-carved into the side of a mountain in Afghanistan's central highlands — it was clean and dry, warm in the winter, cool in the summer, and there was plenty of work on the local farms. But now, even this bare-bones way of life is threatened.
The family, along with another 242 cave-dwelling households dotted around the capital of Bamiyan province, also called Bamiyan, could be forced to move soon. They are what's left of around 10,000 families who have been relocated over the past decade as part of the local government's program to protect the unique man-made grottoes that it hopes will transform Bamiyan into a global tourist destination once Afghanistan's war with the insurgent Taliban, now in its 16th year, is finally over.
The couple moved here from neighboring Maidan-Wardak province because they believed it was a stepping stone to a better future.
"We had no money and my husband couldn't get a job," Marzia said as she breastfed her baby. "We left because we were poor."
But 12 years later they are still living in the cave, along with their five children aged from 10 months to 8 years, including 6-year-old Freshta who hasn't been the same since a land mine exploded close by her four years ago. Her mental development stopped and she spends most of her time lolling on the thin mat that covers the cave's floor.
---
Huge quake exposes problems in how New Zealand prepares
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The huge earthquake that hit New Zealand this past week, buckling roads, uplifting sections of coastline and killing two people, also exposed problems in how the country monitors its earthquake risk and prepares for tsunamis. And it raised questions about whether the city of Wellington put people at risk by reopening buildings too soon.
The nation was spared the devastation of five years ago when 185 people were killed in the Christchurch earthquake. But some consider it was more by luck this time than by good planning.
Here's what happened, minute by minute, after the quake hit early Monday, with details on how officials intend to improve:
---
12:02 A.M.
---
Obama blocks new oil, gas drilling in Arctic Ocean
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Obama administration is blocking new oil and gas drilling in the Arctic Ocean, handing a victory to environmentalists who say industrial activity in the icy waters will harm whales, walruses and other wildlife and exacerbate global warming.
A five-year offshore drilling plan announced on Friday blocks the planned sale of new oil and gas drilling rights in the Chukchi and Beaufort seas north of Alaska. The plan allows drilling to go forward in Alaska's Cook Inlet southwest of Anchorage.
The blueprint for drilling from 2017 to 2022 can be rewritten by President-elect Donald Trump, in a process that could take months or years.
Besides Cook Inlet, the plan also allows drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, long the center of U.S. offshore oil production. Ten of the 11 lease sales proposed in the five-year plan are in the Gulf, mostly off the coasts of Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas and Alabama.
Confirming a decision announced this spring, the five-year plan also bars drilling in the Atlantic Ocean.
---
Big-voiced Dap-Kings soul singer Sharon Jones dies at 60
NEW YORK (AP) — Sharon Jones, the stout powerhouse who shepherded a soul revival despite not finding stardom until middle age, has died. She was 60.
Jones' representative, Judy Miller Silverman, said Jones died Friday at a Cooperstown, New York, hospital after battling pancreatic cancer. Loved ones and members of her retro-soul band, the Dap-Kings, were among those surrounding her, Silverman said.
The story of Jones' battle with cancer, first diagnosed in 2013, was told in Barbara Kopple's documentary, "Miss Sharon Jones!" released earlier this year. Though she triumphantly returned to the stage in 2015 after the cancer went into remission, Jones late last year announced its return. Still, Jones mounted another comeback with the defiant single "I'm Still Here" and hit the road again this summer with the Dap-Kings even while undergoing chemotherapy.
"You got to be brave," a debilitated Jones told the Associated Press in July , in between tour stops. "I want to use the time that I have. I don't want to spend it all laid up, wishing I had done that gig."
Jones' death was immediately noted on social media and throughout the music industry. The British producer Mark Ronson, who brought the Dap-Kings in to play backing band to Amy Winehouse on her breakthrough album, "Back to Black," said, "Sharon Jones had one of the most magnificent, gut-wrenching voices of anyone in recent time."
---
Athletes using power of the selfie to clean sports of doping
BOSTON (AP) — It resembles the symbol for infinity: a sideways "S" that Kara Goucher, Molly Huddle and other elite U.S. athletes suddenly are sporting on biceps, wrists and shins.
The tattoos are temporary. But the campaign they represent is an all-out attempt to permanently purge competitive athletics of doping.
"People are getting the impression that everyone's dirty," Goucher, a top-ranked marathoner based in Boulder, Colorado, told The Associated Press. "We need to build the sport back up in a positive light."
That's the goal of the Clean Sport Collective , a new anti-doping initiative making a splash on social media.
It launched this month with an aggressive campaign on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms. Olympians and amateurs alike have been publicly pledging to live, train and compete "clean" — totally free of banned performance-enhancing drugs — and taking selfies aimed at both inspiring and shaming track-and-field competitors, swimmers, cyclists, triathletes and others.
Comments