The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Sunday, November 20, 2016
Lake effect snow will impact the Northeast on Sunday, while a Pacific system continues to affect the West Coast.
An area of low pressure will transition across the Northeast and southeast Canada. This system will generate cold, northwesterly winds. This cold air mass will interact with the warmer waters of the Great Lakes, which will lead to significant lake effect snow in the Northeast. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for northwest Pennsylvania, western New York and Upstate New York. Portions of Upstate New York could receive between 1 to 2 feet of snow by the end of Sunday. Accumulating snow will also affect parts of the central and northern Appalachians. High temperatures will range between the 30s and 40s across many states in the Midwest, the northern Mid-Atlantic and New England. Most states stretching from the Plains to the Southeast will stay clear of precipitation.
Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will move onshore over western British Columbia and northwest Washington. This system will pump moderate to heavy rain and mountain snow over the Pacific Northwest and the upper Intermountain West. A cold frontal boundary will extend south southwestward from the interior Pacific Northwest to central California. As this frontal boundary moves east southeastward, it will produce moderate to heavy rain and high elevation snow across the northern Great Basin, northern California and central California. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the Sierra Nevada.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Saturday have ranged from a morning low of 1 degrees at Hazen, N.D. to a high of 82 degrees at Kendall, Fla.
Comments