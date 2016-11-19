Nation & World

November 19, 2016 9:17 PM

Death toll in northern India train derailment jumps to 63

The Associated Press
LUCKNOW, India

Police say the death toll has jumped to 63 after 14 coaches of a passenger train rolled off the track in northern India.

Daljeet Chaudhary, a director general of police, says railway police pulled out more bodies from the mangled coaches that fell on the side after the train derailed around 3:10 a.m. Sunday.

More than 120 others have been injured.

The derailment occurred near Purwa, a village near the industrial city of Kanpur, when the 14 coaches jumped the track.

Some coaches crumpled as they crashed into others, trapping hundreds of people inside.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

View more video

Nation & World Videos