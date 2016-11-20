Iraqi forces push on against IS in eastern Mosul

4:25 Brookside Christian defeats Stone Ridge 54-21 Pause

0:49 Fire in downtown Merced

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

1:35 Two killed in Highway 99 crash near Livingston

4:16 Merced district’s English program helps parents and students

4:57 Shawn & Sean Show: Central Section predictions, Week 2

3:02 Highlights of Merced's 41-32 win over Del Campo

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life