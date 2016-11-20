Mine collapse death toll rises to 6; 10 miners still missing

Turkey's state-run news agency says the country's energy minister is visiting the site of a collapsed mine where the death toll has risen to six.
Anadolu Agency says the body of the sixth miner, Sedat Bulut, was recovered from the copper mine on Sunday.
The privately-owned mine in southeastern Siirt province caved in late Thursday. Rescue crews are working to reach 10 miners still missing, although a government official said Friday that hopes of finding them alive are slim.
Six people were detained Saturday on charges of negligence, and the operating company's operations manager was formally arrested on Sunday.
Energy Minister Berat Albayrak says the government is using the "latest state-of-the-art technology and equipment" to proceed with rescue operations "at full speed."
About 100 workers are participating in the rescue.
