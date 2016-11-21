Search for bodies at Indian train crash site ends; 146 dead

Rescuers search among the debris after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Dozens were killed and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
A relative, right, breaks down as rescuers carry the body of a victim after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Dozens were killed and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
The body of a victim lies buried amid the mangled remains of crashed bogies after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village,Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Dozens were killed and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
Rescuers work on the site of a train derailment accident in Kanpur Dehat, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Many were killed Sunday when 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track in northern India, with rescue workers using cutting torches to try to pull out survivors, police said.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
An injured survivor looks for a missing member of his team after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Dozens were killed and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
Rescuers work on the site of a train derailment accident in Kanpur Dehat, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Many were killed Sunday when 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track in northern India, with rescue workers using cutting torches to try to pull out survivors, police said.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
People stand near the belongings of passengers after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Dozens were killed and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
People stand near belongings of passengers after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Dozens were killed and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
Rescuers lift one of the 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train that rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Dozens were killed and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
People gather after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Dozens were killed and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
Rescuers lift one of the 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train that rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Dozens were killed and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
Rescuers and policemen walk near debris after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Dozens were killed and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
People gather after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Dozens were killed and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
Rescuers work at the site of a train derailment accident in Kanpur Dehat, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Many were killed Sunday when 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track in northern India, with rescue workers using cutting torches to try to pull out survivors, police said.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
In this image made from video, India's security forces personnel gather at the site of a train accident near Pukhrayan, about 270 kilometers (168 miles) from Allahabad, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Rescue workers used gas cutters to pull out survivors after 14 coaches of a passenger train rolled off the track in northern India early Sunday, police said.
KK Productions via AP
In this image made from video, people gather at the site of a train accident near Pukhrayan, about 270 kilometers (168 miles) from Allahabad, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Rescue workers used gas cutters to pull out survivors after 14 coaches of a passenger train rolled off the track in northern India early Sunday, police said.
KK Productions via AP
In this image made from video, India's security forces personnel work at the site of a train accident near Pukhrayan, about 270 kilometers (168 miles) from Allahabad, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Rescue workers used gas cutters to pull out survivors after 14 coaches of a passenger train rolled off the track in northern India early Sunday, police said.
KK Productions via AP
Rescuers use machinery to lift debris after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Dozens were killed and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
A victim's body is trapped amid the debris after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Dozens were killed and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
Rescuers stand amid debris after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Dozens were killed and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
Rescuers pull out a body from the debris after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Dozens were killed and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
Rescuers work into the night after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Dozens were killed and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
Rescuers work into the night after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Dozens were killed and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
Rescuers use machinery to remove debris after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Dozens were killed and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
Rescuers work near debris after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Dozens were killed and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
Workers cut a rail track prior to restoring it after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Dozens were killed and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
Rescuers search among debris after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Dozens were killed and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
Rescuers pull out a body from the debris after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Dozens were killed and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
Rescuers search among the debris after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Dozens were killed and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
An injured passenger walks after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Dozens were killed and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
Rescuers work at the site after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village in Kanpur Dehat district of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. Dozens died and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
Rescuers work at the site after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village in Kanpur Dehat district of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. Scores of passengers died and scores more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
Rescuers work at the site after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village in Kanpur Dehat district of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. Dozens died and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
An injured passenger and her son share a bed as they are treated at a hospital in Kanpur, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. Scores of passengers died and scores more were injured after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village in Kanpur Dehat district.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
An injured passenger recovers at a hospital at Kanpur, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. Scores of passengers died and scores more were injured after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
An injured passenger is treated at a hospital in Kanpur, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. Scores of passengers died and scores more were injured after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village in Kanpur Dehat district.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP Photo
Comments