Nubians in Egypt block road to demand land rights

Hundreds of Nubians in Egypt blocked a main road for a third day on Monday to protest the government's planned takeover of land they say is part of their ancestral homeland.
The protest in southern Egypt, on the road between the city of Aswan and the Abu Simbel archaeological site, came after police last weekend prevented a group of Nubians from returning to their land.
Nubians, an ethnic minority that traces its roots back to an ancient civilization on the Nile, have been forcibly displaced four times in the 20th century, most recently in 1964 with the construction of the Aswan High Dam.
Egypt's constitution, adopted in 2014, grants Nubians the right to return to their land within 10 years of ratification. But President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has designated large swaths of land for a new development project and declared an area encompassing 16 Nubian villages to be a closed military zone.
On Saturday, some 700 Nubians arranged a symbolic trip back to the village of Khorkund but were stopped by police. Clashes then erupted in Aswan, with security forces firing rubber bullets at young protesters after they blocked roads and lit tires on fire. Another group of protesters briefly stopped trains between Aswan and Cairo.
"We will not go back or surrender until we get an official decree stating our right to the land and allocating land to us," said Hamada el-Ghandour, a Nubian activist.
By Monday, some 300 protesters had set up a makeshift camp along the road to Abu Simbel. They said security forces had surrounding the camp, preventing them from getting food or water.
"The situation is unbearable," el-Ghandour said.
The road closure forced tourism operators to scramble in order to get tourists to Abu Simbel, one of the country's greatest archaeological sites. A group of 50 visitors were transported aboard a special flight to the temple, where four giant Pharaonic figures look out over Lake Nasser.
Egyptian officials were meanwhile meeting with Nubian leaders to resolve the dispute. Activists insisted they would not end the sit-in until their demands are met.
