Egypt confiscates assets of 46 Muslim Brotherhood members

An Egyptian government committee has ordered the confiscation of assets of 46 members and supporters of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.
The move is part of the crackdown on the Brotherhood, once Egypt's largest opposition group, since the ouster President Mohammed Morsi, Egypt's first freely elected president whose rule proved divisive.
The government committee, which is affiliated with the Justice Ministry, says the confiscated assets include five companies involved in trade, construction, and pharmaceuticals.
It says Mohammed Abdel-Gawad, a former head of the pharmacists' union under the Brotherhood's rule of Egypt, is among those affected by Monday's order.
Over the past three years, Egypt has confiscated assets of scores of Brotherhood members and seized their businesses, including schools, hospitals, and companies. Thousands of Brotherhood figures are also jailed or imprisoned.
Comments