Nikki Haley can expect these 4 fights as Trump's U.N. ambassador

1:30 Atwater janitor puts out arson fire, captures suspect Pause

1:14 Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: offensive language)

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

4:16 Merced district’s English program helps parents and students

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life