The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Thursday, November 24, 2016
A plume of moisture will impact the Northwest on Thursday, while a mixture of rain and snow develops from the northern Plains to New England.
A low pressure system and an associated frontal boundary will approach the Pacific Northwest. A plume of moisture will accompany this frontal system, bringing moderate to heavy rain and mountain snow to the Northwest. Locally heavy snow is expected to impact the higher elevations of Washington, Oregon and extreme northern California. Winter storm watches and warnings are in effect for the Washington Olympics and the northern Cascades. Flash flood watches are also in place for northwest Oregon and the southwestern corner of Washington. Most of the Great Basin and the Southwest will experience dry weather on Thursday.
Meanwhile, a weak area of low pressure will trek eastward over the central Plains and the Mississippi Valley. This system will bring a scattered mix of rain and snow to the northern Plains and the upper Mississippi Valley. A cold frontal boundary will initiate showers and thunderstorms over portions of Texas.
The same low pressure system is forecast to merge with another system over the Great Lakes. The combination of these two systems will generate a mixture of rain and snow in the upper Midwest, the northern Mid-Atlantic and New England. The aforementioned frontal boundary will produce light to moderate rain from the Ohio Valley to the central Gulf Coast.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Wednesday have ranged from a morning low of 6 degrees at Leadville, Colo. to a high of 86 degrees at McAllen, Texas
