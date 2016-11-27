AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Monday, Nov. 21, 2016 photo, rescuers work at the site after 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track near Pukhrayan village in Kanpur Dehat district of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India. Dozens died and dozens more were injured in the accident.
Rajesh Kumar Singh, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Nov. 25, 2016 photo, an effigy of Myanmar's Foreign Minister and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is held high before being burnt during a protest rally by several Islamic groups against the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar after Friday prayers in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Chanting "Stop killing Rohingya Muslims," they marched in Dhaka amid tight security Friday as the violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state escalated, forcing thousands to leave their homes.
A.M. Ahad, File
AP Photo
In this Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 photo, Buddhist monks circle around the Boudhanath Stupa during the last day of its purification ceremony in Kathmandu, Nepal. A three-day purification ceremony was organized to purify the Boudhanath Stupa, which was damaged in the 2015 earthquake, after the completion of its reconstruction. The Stupa will officially open to the public on Nov 22.
Niranjan Shrestha, File
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016 photo, a bride looks up from behind her veil during a mass marriage ceremony organized for 22 Muslim couples in Mumbai, India. Mass marriages in India are organized by social organizations primarily to help economically backward families who cannot afford the high ceremony costs.
Rajanish Kakade, File
AP Photo
In this Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 photo, protesters stage a rally calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea. Unknown numbers of protesters demonstrate for the fifth straight weekend of mass protest in Seoul, demanding the ousting of Park as the protesters accuse her of helping in the alleged criminal activities of a secretive confidante.
Ahn Young-joon, File
AP Photo
In this Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 photo, South Korean protesters shout slogans during a rally calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea. For the fifth-straight weekend, masses of protesters are expected to occupy major avenues in downtown Seoul on Saturday demanding the ouster of Park who is suspected of helping in the criminal activities of a secretive confidante who is accused of manipulating government affairs and extorting companies to build an illicit fortune. The letters read "Park Geun-hye, Step down."
Lee Jin-man, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 photo, a visitor takes a photo in the snow at the Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine in Kamakura, near Tokyo. Tokyo residents woke up Thursday to the first November snowfall in more than 50 years.
Shizuo Kambayashi, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Nov. 25, 2016 photo, a protester shouts slogans as he joins a rally at Manila's Rizal Park, Philippines. Thousands of Filipinos, including more than a dozen nude students, protested against the hasty burial of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos in a heroes' cemetery, in a growing political storm that's lashing the president who allowed the entombment.
Aaron Favila, File
AP Photo
In this Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 photo, Myanmar refugees look for any belongings after a fire at a slum area outskirts of Jammu, India. At least three Myanmar nationals were charred to death and nearly a dozen others sustained burns in a devastating fire that raged to ashes over 100 temporary shelter on the outskirts of Jammu.
Channi Anand, File
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016 photo, members of the New People's Army communist rebels with face painted to conceal their identities hold their weapons during ceremonies before a clandestine news conference held at their guerrilla encampment tucked in the harsh wilderness of the Sierra Madre mountains, southeast of Manila, Philippines. Communist guerrillas warn that a peace deal with President Rodrigo Duterte's government is unlikely if he won't end the Philippines' treaty alliance with the United States and resist control by other countries.
Aaron Favila, File
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016 photo, an eagle flies past Kashmiri workers removing weed on a cold and foggy day at the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Cold conditions continued in most parts of Kashmir with fog affecting air traffic and normal life.
Dar Yasin, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Nov. 25, 2016 photo, Indonesia's Rizki Rizaldi Pora, center, and teammate Muhammad Lestaluhu, left, challenge for the ball with Singapore's Muhammad Baharudin during the AFF Suzuki Cup 2016 Group A final round at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines. Indonesia won 2-1 to advance to the top two along with Thailand.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
