Cuban-American millennials anticipate role in evolving Cuba

1:30 Atwater janitor puts out arson fire, captures suspect Pause

5:18 Chowchilla wins on insane final play

0:53 Three displaced in Merced house fire

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:35 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest

1:33 Kaepernick, Reid only 49ers to take a knee during national anthem

1:25 Colin Kaepernick talks starting, feels 'no pressure' to sign new deal

2:08 Fans speak out on Colin Kaepernick's refusal to stand during the national anthem

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs