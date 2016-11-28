Top dating tips for migrants from Germany's 'Mr Flirt'

Horst Wenzel, dubbed Germany's "Mr. Flirt," has been volunteering his services to teach young Muslim men who grew up in vastly different cultures how to approach women in Germany. Normally, Wenzel's students are wealthy but shy German men, but after the arrival of hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers in Germany — most of them young single men — he decided to offer his advice to migrants as well.
Here's some of his advice:
—THE APPROACH: If you see a woman you like, don't ask her if you can talk to her; just do it.
—FOCUS YOUR QUESTIONS: If you fire non-stop questions at her, she'll run away. Come up with something that makes her talk about herself.
—TAKE THE INITIATIVE: Even Germany's emancipated women often like the man to take the initiative. Surprise her with unique pick-up lines; suggest original dates.
—UNUSUAL COMPLIMENTS: Don't tell her she has pretty eyes; she's heard that a million times. Come up with something more unique: "I love the scent of your perfume," or "your voice is very beautiful."
—UNIQUE DATES: Don't ask her out for coffee; make it the theater, a concert, rock climbing. Or plan something in the future to show you're really interested: Invite her on a trip to Amsterdam or Paris.
—BODY CONTACT: Take her hand (not necessarily on the first date!) and see how she reacts. If she stiffens up, that's a bad sign. If she responds with tenderness, you're on the right track.
—SEX AND LOVE: It's OK to have sex on the first, second or third date; sex is no big deal in Germany. But don't tell her you love her for at least three months. German women can't stand clinginess.
